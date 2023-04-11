ADVERTISEMENT

IPL betting racket busted, 10 held

April 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Team of Balanagar zone and Bachupally police jointly conducted a raid on Sai Anurag Colony of Bachupally on Tuesday and apprehended 10 bookies for allegedly running an online IPL cricket betting racket.

Police seized laptops, mobile phones, line boards, televisions, two wheelers and ₹60.39 lakh cash and another ₹5.89 lakh in various bank accounts.

A case under Sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act has been registered against the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the ongoing IPL, Cyberabad police have been keeping a strict vigil on illegal betting activities.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Cyberabad police officials said that these bookies would send a pop-up message on various betting apps, and as soon as the pop-up link is clicked, a whatsapp number is given through which bets can be placed and money transferred online.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra appealed to people to not get lured into the vicious cycle of betting as once a person gets addicted, there is no coming back. After losing money in bets, people are forced to take loans, which is a burden on them and their families, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US