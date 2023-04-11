IPL betting racket busted, 10 held

April 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operations Team of Balanagar zone and Bachupally police jointly conducted a raid on Sai Anurag Colony of Bachupally on Tuesday and apprehended 10 bookies for allegedly running an online IPL cricket betting racket.

Police seized laptops, mobile phones, line boards, televisions, two wheelers and ₹60.39 lakh cash and another ₹5.89 lakh in various bank accounts.

A case under Sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act has been registered against the accused.

In view of the ongoing IPL, Cyberabad police have been keeping a strict vigil on illegal betting activities.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Cyberabad police officials said that these bookies would send a pop-up message on various betting apps, and as soon as the pop-up link is clicked, a whatsapp number is given through which bets can be placed and money transferred online.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra appealed to people to not get lured into the vicious cycle of betting as once a person gets addicted, there is no coming back. After losing money in bets, people are forced to take loans, which is a burden on them and their families, he added.