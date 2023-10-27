HamberMenu
iPhone maker Wistron’s board approves sale of India unit to Tata

The move marks the Tata Group’s inroad into Apple, Inc.’s domestic iPhone assembly and component manufacturing efforts

October 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Years after indication of divesting India operations, Taiwan-based Wistron Corp announced on Friday that its board had approved the sale of its India unit, Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) Pvt. Ltd., to the Tata Group, according to a filing in the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Wistron assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhone devices and components for these smartphones in Bengaluru and Hosur. 

The Tata Group, poised to take over the unit for several months, had already made personnel changes in Wistron India’s mid-level managerial and factory worker roles, The Hindubusinessline had reported. Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is set to purchase the Wistron subsidiary for $125 million, after which it will formally take over operations. 

Wistron is one of the three major contract manufacturers engaged by Apple to assemble smartphones and make components in India, the other two being Pegatron Corp and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., the latter being better known under its brand name Foxconn. 

Tata’s purchase drew praise from Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. “Thank you Wistron for your contributions, and great going for Apple in building a global supply chain from India with Indian companies at its helm,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said on X, formerly Twitter.

Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is set to purchase the Wistron subsidiary for $125 million, after which it will formally take over operations.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Union government’s Production Linked Incentive scheme for assembling smartphones and other electronics was paying off, Mr. Chandrasekhar said. It “has already propelled India into becoming a trusted and major hub for smartphone manufacturing and exports,” he claimed. 

