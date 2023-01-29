ADVERTISEMENT

International conference on pulmonology held at Yashoda Hospital

January 29, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Harish Rao at Bronchus-2023 in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

A two-day international conference called ‘Bronchus 2023’ on advanced interventional pulmonology was organised by Yashoda Hospitals on Sunday. About 2,000 doctors from across the globe took part in the conference where Health Minister Harish Rao was the chief guest.

Discussions on advanced medical practices from the grassroot level and training programmes were held at the meeting. Mr. Rao said that the Lung Medicine department, which is modernising and expanding its scope, has become a platform for sharing medical knowledge among experts from different countries to focus on the latest innovations in medical science.

Innovative Practitioner’s Introduction to Bronchial Thermoplasty and Interventional Bronchoscopic Thermal Vapour Absolution for treatment of lung diseases, from chronic plague asthma to the current coronavirus, were discussed, said Yashoda Hospitals MD Dr. G.S. Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Director of Yashoda Hospitals Dr. Pavan Gorukanti said that the Pulmonology department of the hospital has proven to be the best in the country and won prizes, including international recognition, for three consecutive years (2020, 2021 and 2023). Now, nine state-of-the-art medical facilities such as Artificial Intelligence software, navigation bronchoscopy, and radial EBUS were being made available to detect lung cancers at an early stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US