HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International conference on pulmonology held at Yashoda Hospital

January 29, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Harish Rao at Bronchus-2023 in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Health Minister Harish Rao at Bronchus-2023 in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

A two-day international conference called ‘Bronchus 2023’ on advanced interventional pulmonology was organised by Yashoda Hospitals on Sunday. About 2,000 doctors from across the globe took part in the conference where Health Minister Harish Rao was the chief guest.

Discussions on advanced medical practices from the grassroot level and training programmes were held at the meeting. Mr. Rao said that the Lung Medicine department, which is modernising and expanding its scope, has become a platform for sharing medical knowledge among experts from different countries to focus on the latest innovations in medical science.

Innovative Practitioner’s Introduction to Bronchial Thermoplasty and Interventional Bronchoscopic Thermal Vapour Absolution for treatment of lung diseases, from chronic plague asthma to the current coronavirus, were discussed, said Yashoda Hospitals MD Dr. G.S. Rao.

Director of Yashoda Hospitals Dr. Pavan Gorukanti said that the Pulmonology department of the hospital has proven to be the best in the country and won prizes, including international recognition, for three consecutive years (2020, 2021 and 2023). Now, nine state-of-the-art medical facilities such as Artificial Intelligence software, navigation bronchoscopy, and radial EBUS were being made available to detect lung cancers at an early stage.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.