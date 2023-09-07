Inter-departmental coordination meeting held ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

September 07, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In preparation for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the chiefs of the three commissionerates along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, convened a coordination meeting.

The meeting was held at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre, where representatives from Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi and Khairatabad Ganesh Samithi raised issues concerning the festival, including potholes, the need for adequate illumination at specific locations, the availability of vehicles for mandapam organisers, and arrangements for food and water during the immersion night. In response to these concerns, the authorities pledged to allocate the necessary resources, both in terms of material and personnel.

We urge the representatives of the community to comply with the court orders issued in connection with idol immersions, emphasised Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand. He pointed out that in the previous year, more than 15,000 idols measuring over 10 feet had not been officially recorded by the police and were left unattended. He appealed to the community to duly fill the intimation forms.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose shared that road repair work, installation of lights, and tree-pruning initiatives are being carried out by the respective departments. Coordination booklets with contact numbers of all department officers will be shared across all stakeholders, he informed.

The Electricity Department officials briefed the members on providing transformers, shock proof arrangements at high footprint areas. The transport department officials have assured of providing tuskers and other heavy vehicles. “We have already started the requisition for vehicles and will be pooled at multiple points across the city,” said Joint Commissioner Transport Panduranga Naik.