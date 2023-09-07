HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Inter-departmental coordination meeting held ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

September 07, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Colourful Ganesh Idols put on display for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Nagole in Hyderabad.

Colourful Ganesh Idols put on display for sale ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Nagole in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

In preparation for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the chiefs of the three commissionerates along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, convened a coordination meeting.

The meeting was held at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre, where representatives from Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi and Khairatabad Ganesh Samithi raised issues concerning the festival, including potholes, the need for adequate illumination at specific locations, the availability of vehicles for mandapam organisers, and arrangements for food and water during the immersion night. In response to these concerns, the authorities pledged to allocate the necessary resources, both in terms of material and personnel.

We urge the representatives of the community to comply with the court orders issued in connection with idol immersions, emphasised Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand. He pointed out that in the previous year, more than 15,000 idols measuring over 10 feet had not been officially recorded by the police and were left unattended. He appealed to the community to duly fill the intimation forms.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose shared that road repair work, installation of lights, and tree-pruning initiatives are being carried out by the respective departments. Coordination booklets with contact numbers of all department officers will be shared across all stakeholders, he informed. 

The Electricity Department officials briefed the members on providing transformers, shock proof arrangements at high footprint areas. The transport department officials have assured of providing tuskers and other heavy vehicles. “We have already started the requisition for vehicles and will be pooled at multiple points across the city,” said Joint Commissioner Transport Panduranga Naik.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.