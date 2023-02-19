‘Inmates injured while working in jail will be compensated’

February 19, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

Inmates suffering injuries while working in prisons are entitled to compensation, observed the Delhi High Court. The court also issued guidelines regarding the same.

The court was hearing the case of Ved Yadav, a murder convict serving life imprisonment in Tihar jail, seeking compensation after he lost three fingers of his right hand while working in the jail factory. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma maintained that neither the Delhi Prisons Act, 2000 nor the Delhi PrisonRules, 2018 deal with the issue in question.

As per the guidelines laid by the court, if a convict suffers amputation or life-threatening injury in jail, the jail superintendent will be duty bound to inform about the same to the jail inspecting judge concerned within 24 hours of the incident.

A three-member committee will be constituted, which will assess and quantify the compensation to be paid to the victim of such work related injury, after perusing the opinion of a board of doctors that will be constituted at their request by the treating hospital.

“Though the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, have more than 1,900 rules, unfortunately, the same do not deal with the issue at hand,” the court said, adding that while this judgment does not intend to create new rights of prisoners, it expresses and reiterates the recognition of right to equality, right to life and human dignity of a prisoner who has been convicted.

“This arrangement will remain in place until necessary guidelines in this regard are formulated, or rules are made or amended in this regard or any amendment is brought in the Prison Act, 1894 by the wisdom of the Parliament of India, or in Delhi Prisons Act, 2000 to deal with such situation,” the court added.