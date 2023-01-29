Infant mortality rate falls to 21 from 39 in Telangana, Maternal Mortality Rate comes down to 43 from 92

January 29, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Telangana has come down from 39 in 2014 to 21 in 2020; this number is lower than the all India number of 28 infant deaths per 1,000 live births. Kerala has the lowest IMR with six deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu at 13 and Karnataka at 19.

Also, Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) has come down from 92 in 2014 to 43 in 2018-20, the national number being 97. The following data was revealed during the launch of the Annual Health Report 2022 by Health Minister Harish Rao on Sunday.

The report titled “Health For Every Age, Health at Every Stage, Towards Aarogya Telangana” highlights that the Under 5 Mortality Rate in the State has reduced from 41 in 2014 to 23 in 2022. Also, Telangana has achieved 100% full immunization compared to 68% in 2014.

Institutional deliveries have increased to 97% in 2022 from 91% in 2014. Last year, 6.85 lakh pregnant women registered for the KCR Kit programme, out of which 3.27 lakh were government deliveries. While sustaining the overall institutional deliveries at 97%, Telangana saw an improvement in public health.

Moreover, to reduce the C-Section rate, several incentives for normal deliveries were introduced like paying ₹3,000 to the team conducting normal deliveries.

The State witnessed outpatient footfall of 4.83 crore in 2022 that was 4.23 crore in 2021. Inpatient admission increased to 16.96 lakh in 2022 from 14.16 lakh in 2021. A total of 3,04,422 major and minor operations were performed in 2022 as against 2,57,522 in 2021. And 152 crore lab tests were conducted in 2022 compared to 118 crore in 2021.

Besides, Telangana has moved from the existing 3 tier healthcare system to 5 tier system. To bring medical education to remote areas of the State along with super specialty care, the government sanctioned nine new medical colleges in 2022.

So far, there are a total of 41 medical colleges (17 government and 24 private) in Telangana which offer 6,615 MBBS seats (2,815 government and 3,800 private) and 2,501 PG seats (1,180 government and 1,321 private).

Telemedicine

The Telemedicine model in Telangana is provided as per the Hub and Spoke model through ‘e-Sanjeevani ABHWC’. Currently, 70 hubs and 4,766 spokes are functional in the State. On an average, 35,000 teleconsultations are being done per month and in 2022, more than 31 lakh teleconsultations were facilitated.

STEMI Initiative

ST Elevated Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) is a serious heart attack which is the most common cause of mortality in Telangana accounting for 17% deaths. Telangana is the first State to use injection Tenecteplase as sole thrombolytic agent, which costs around ₹45,000 per vial. It is given free of cost in the golden hour, irrespective of the financial status of the patient.