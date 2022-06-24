IndoSpace leases 50,000 sq.ft. space to LJM in Chennai

IndoSpace, a developer and owner of Grade A industrial real estate and logistics parks, said it has onboarded Lind Jensen Machinery (LJM) as a tenant and has leased out 50,000 sq. ft. space in Chennai.

LJM, an hydraulic cylinder manufacturer, would set up its first factory in India at Oragadam II in Chennai where it would produce hydraulic pitch, lock cylinders and accumulators for the wind-turbine industry.

The project has received an investment of €2 million so far .and the unit would begin trial production by the end of July, IndoSpace said in a statement.

This is LJM’s second facility in Asia, with the first one being operational in China.

“Through this endeavor, LJM intends to develop high-quality goods with long operational lives for both local and international markets. In its initial phase, LJM will be employing 40–50 workers at the Oragadam unit,” the statement added.

IndoSpace said it has an expansive presence in Tamil Nadu with 15 Grade A industrial and logistics parks located all around the main industrial area.