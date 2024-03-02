Indiramma housing scheme to be launched on March 11

March 02, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to take steps to launch the Indiramma Housing Scheme on March 11, as part of the implementation of six poll guarantees promised by the Congress before the Assembly elections. Tentatively, 3,500 houses would be allotted to each Assembly constituency in Telangana.

Mr. Revanth Reddy, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, CM adviser Vem Narendra Reddy, and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari held a review meeting over formulation of guidelines pertaining to the scheme, at the Secretariat on Saturday.

The CM directed the officials to ensure that all poor and eligible, who are homeless, should get the benefit. He underscored the need to accord priority to those who had registered their names for the scheme during the ‘Praja Palana’ programme. He also cautioned them that mistakes made by the BRS government in the construction and allotment of double bedroom houses should not be repeated.

All those who own a plot will get ₹5 lakh for building a house, while the landless will be allotted a site and funds. The CM instructed the officials to prepare rules outlining the stages at which these funds should be released to prevent misuse of funds.

He also suggested that different types of house models and designs be made available for those building a house on their own site.

It was suggested that the responsibilities for monitoring house constructions should be handed over to the engineering wings in various government departments, under the supervision of District Collectors.

