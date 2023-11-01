India’s stand on Israel’s war against Palestine flayed

November 01, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Condemning India’s stand on Israel’s attack on Palestine, members of Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a protest here on Wednesday

Its district president Veeramani said that more than 8,000 people, including 4,000 children, had been killed in the attack, and more than 20,000 people admitted t hospitals with serious injuries. While Palestine already had around 93,000 differently abled people, those who were seriously injuried would be left to spend their remaining life with disabilities.

As a result of the war, which was an absolute human rights violation, the sufferings of people were increasing by the day. “India which refused to back the United Nation General Assembly’s call for humanitarian truce in Gaza is against public and sentiments. It goes against the country’s foreign policy of standing with Palestine. India seems to be siding with the country which kills people indiscriminately in the name of war,” Mr. Veeramani said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.