HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s stand on Israel’s war against Palestine flayed

November 01, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning India’s stand on Israel’s attack on Palestine, members of Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a protest here on Wednesday

Its district president Veeramani said that more than 8,000 people, including 4,000 children, had been killed in the attack, and more than 20,000 people admitted t hospitals with serious injuries. While Palestine already had around 93,000 differently abled people, those who were seriously injuried would be left to spend their remaining life with disabilities.  

As a result of the war, which was an absolute human rights violation, the sufferings of people were increasing by the day. “India which refused to back the United Nation General Assembly’s call for humanitarian truce in Gaza is against public and sentiments.  It goes against the country’s foreign policy of standing with Palestine. India seems to be siding with the country which kills people indiscriminately in the name of war,” Mr. Veeramani said.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.