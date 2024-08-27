GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India’s real estate markets need to be more transparent on regulatory  issues: JLL 

Published - August 27, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

India’s tier-1 real estate market needs to improve in terms of “consistent availability of information on legal issues and enforceability of regulations,” according to the Global Real Estate Transparency Index 2024, released by real estate management firm JLL on August 27, at Mumbai. India ranked 43 among 89 countries surveyed with a transparency score of 2.26. 

The authors categorise transparency in markets into five groups, namely: Highly transparent, transparent, semi-transparent, low transparency and opaque. A lower transparency score means more information availability. 

According to the biennial report, India needs to use more of GIS and drone mapping to compile land records data, improve the consistency of land-record availability and quicken dispute redressal. Improvements have already been made with regulatory changes such as RERA, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and distressed project funding and arbitration.  

India’s tier 1 market had entered the transparent category for the first time on improvements in transaction processes and wider and deeper data availability due to “growing institutional interest” said JLL in the report.  

“Increasing institutional participation, along with a push for transperancy has led to the adoption of best industry practices in India’s commercial real estate market” said Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research adn REIS India, at JLL. 

