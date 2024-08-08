GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘India’s new business families are wealthier’

Published - August 08, 2024 10:11 pm IST - Mumbai

Ashokamithran T.

New business families are wealthier than older ones as of 2024, according to data from a Barclays report measuring wealth of India’s business families.

Moreover, only six of the top 30 richest business families have four or more generations actively involved in their businesses, Barclays said.

These were Kumaramangalam Birla, Wadia, Godrej, Burman, TVS and Singhania families, with Birla the richest among them at ₹5.4 lakh crore. The Birlas were ranked third in the list.

The Ambani family valued at ₹25 lakh crore topped the list with wealth at almost three times that of the second richest — the Bajaj’s and five times that of the Birlas.

The first edition of the ‘Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses 2024’, released on Thursday, also features newer families. The Adani family tops this list with an active second generation and is valued at ₹15 lakh crore, six times that of the Poonawala family of the Serum Institute.

The report reflects the uneven nature of India’s economic growth, when the report is viewed alongside data on the country’s inequality. The total income share of the wealthiest 1% was only 6.1% in 1982, according to a working paper titled Income and Wealth Inequality in India, 1922-2023 by economists at the World Inequality Lab. Their income share expanded to 22.6% in 2022.

