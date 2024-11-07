Indian Hotels consolidated net profit grows three fold in Q2FY25

Indian Hotels Co Ltd. (IHCL) consolidated net profit to owners grew three fold to ₹554.6 crore on increased revenue from operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as against ₹166.9 crore in the year ago period on

The company’s revenue from operations increased 27% to ₹1,826.12 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹1,433.2 crore in the year ago period. The company’s cost increased at a slower pace of 20.3% to ₹1502 crore. The total expenses were ₹1248.7 crore in the year ago period.

“For FY2025, we continue to maintain a guidance of double-digit revenue growth led by the sustained growth in New Businesses, not like for like growth and healthy same store performance. This is reflected in a strong 16.5% growth in consolidated hotel segment revenue in October which is set to accelerate in the remaining months of Q3” said Managing Director & CEO of IHCL, Puneet Chhatwal in a statement.

Indian Hotels announced its contract with the London-based luxury hotels brand The Claridges, to manage its hotels in New Delhi starting April 1 2025, the company said in its investor presentation. The company also signed 42 hotels across all its categories.