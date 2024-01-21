ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Coast Guard to celebrate 48th Raising Day on February 1

January 21, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will be celebrating its 48th Raising Day on February 01, 2024.

In the run-up to Raising Day, Coast Guard Region (East) invited schoolchildren to visit the Coast Guard ships at Chennai on January 19 and 20. The purpose of the visit was to provide exposure to young students on the role of the ICG and motivate them to join the armed forces.

A total of 1,782 students visited Coast Guard ships Shaurya and Sujay. The students were taken around and explained about various aspects of the ships.

CONNECT WITH US