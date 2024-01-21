GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Coast Guard to celebrate 48th Raising Day on February 1

January 21, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will be celebrating its 48th Raising Day on February 01, 2024.

In the run-up to Raising Day, Coast Guard Region (East) invited schoolchildren to visit the Coast Guard ships at Chennai on January 19 and 20. The purpose of the visit was to provide exposure to young students on the role of the ICG and motivate them to join the armed forces.

A total of 1,782 students visited Coast Guard ships Shaurya and Sujay. The students were taken around and explained about various aspects of the ships.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.