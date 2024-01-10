GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India Vision Institute attains milestone after conducting one million free vision screenings

January 10, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
India Vision Institute marks milestone as it conducts one million free vision screenings in India.

The India Vision Institute (IVI), an NGO working to improve visual health and provide access to corrective glasses to those in need, attained a significant milestone after conducting one million free vision screenings across India on Wednesday, bringing hopes of clear vision and brighter futures to the urban poor and the underprivileged in remote communities.

At a vision screening and spectacle distribution event in Delhi, IVI’s CEO Vinod Daniel said, “The achievement of a million free vision screenings is a testament to the commitment of our hardworking team, their dedication and to IVI for being able to identify vision issues and promote intervention in communities.”

Vidhi, a Class 10 student, who was vision screened by the IVI and given a pair of corrective glasses, became the one millionth beneficiary.

To mark the occasion, visiting Australian Parliamentarian Dr. Andrew Charlton distributed corrective glasses to the community at an event organized by the IVI in association with the Delhi Council for Child Welfare (DCCW), an NGO working to provide vocational training to underprivileged communities in Delhi.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Australia, Ambassador Nicholas McCaffrey, was present at the event along with Mr. Daniel and director of DCCW Neeru Bhatnagar.

