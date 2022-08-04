New Articles

India targets early 2023 approval for new privacy bill, says minister

India targets early 2023 approval for new privacy bill, says minister | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Reuters NEW DELHI August 04, 2022 11:12 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 11:12 IST

India's new privacy law draft is "very close" to being released and the government is targeting a parliamentary approval by early 2023, the country's IT minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

India's government had earlier in the day withdrawn the data protection and privacy bill, which was first proposed in 2019 and had alarmed big technology companies such as Facebook and Google, announcing it was working on a new comprehensive law.

