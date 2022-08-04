India targets early 2023 approval for new privacy bill, says minister

Reuters August 04, 2022 11:12 IST

India's new privacy law draft is "very close" to being released and the government is targeting a parliamentary approval by early 2023, the country's IT minister told Reuters on Wednesday. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) India's government had earlier in the day withdrawn the data protection and privacy bill, which was first proposed in 2019 and had alarmed big technology companies such as Facebook and Google, announcing it was working on a new comprehensive law. "We have started the drafting of the new bill, which is in good advanced stages," minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, saying the draft release was "very close".



