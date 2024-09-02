GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India starts giving urgent medical, student visas in Bangladesh

Published - September 02, 2024 07:50 pm IST

PTI
Representational image | Photo credit: Partha Sarathi Nandi

Representational image | Photo credit: Partha Sarathi Nandi

Indian Visa Application Centres in Bangladesh’s major cities have begun offering limited appointment slots for Bangladeshi nationals requiring urgent medical and student visas. The services are being offered in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna.

"In addition, these five centres have also opened limited appointment slots for urgent cases where Bangladesh students and workers need to travel to third countries and for which they already have visa appointments with foreign embassies in India," Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Bangladesh said in a statement. "These services will remain limited in nature until IVAC resumes its normal operations at a later date," the statement said.

Bangladesh was rocked by massive protests by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs that began in mid-July and eventually led to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5. Over 600 people have died since mid-July following the protests.

Currently, an interim government led by 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is running the country.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.