India Ratings upgrades FY25 GDP growth projection to 7.5% on Budget-driven optimism

Published - July 31, 2024 08:17 pm IST - Mumbai

Ashokamithran T.

India Ratings upgraded GDP growth projection to 7.5% from an earlier estimate of 7.1%, citing growth momentum set in motion by announcements in the Union Budget. The revised number exceeds RBI’s expectation of 7.2% for the current fiscal.

The ratings agency cited Budget announcements on spending on agriculture and rural economy, and MSMEs to spruce up consumption demand. “Ind-Ra expects private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) to grow 7.4% yoy in FY25 (FY24: 4%), a three-year high” said India Ratings in its report. India Ratings further said that the government had brought revenue expenditure share in GDP to 11.4% in FY25, almost 4 percentage points lower than the share in FY21. “Ind-Ra, therefore, expects GFCE to grow 4.4% yoy in FY25 (FY24: 2.5%)” the agency added.

India Ratings said that the global trade was on track, estimating a goods and services exports to grow at 6.6% and imports at 8.8% in FY25 on a year-on-year basis. The previous fiscal’s numbers were at 2.6% and 10.9% respectively. To be sure, the agency warned off a significant risk to India’s export coming from fragmented trade, supply concentration and protectionism.

Above-normal monsoons and normal Kharif sowing is expected to keep agricultural sector growth at 4.3% in the reporting fiscal, compared with 1.4% a year ago, said India Ratings. Service sector growth is expected to come in at 8.1%, more or less the same as the previous fiscal. The ratings agency also cited higher PMI readings in June 2024 to suggest a “robust production activity.”

On the price front, India ratings estimated CPI inflation to come in at 4.5% and WPI inflation at 3.2% in FY25. “The elevated inflation in some food items such as cereals and pulses combined with the flare-up in select vegetables prices such tomato, onion and potato has been a source of discomfort for the RBI in managing inflation” the agency said in the report.

The credit-rating agency said that the fiscal deficit of 4.9% Budget for the current fiscal is achievable as tax collections have improved in the current year. The Current Account Deficit (CAD) is also expected to stay under control as a hike in energy prices have been offset by lower prices of some commodities.

