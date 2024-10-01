India Inc. records robust credit profile in H1FY25: Rating agencies

Corporate India continued to enjoy robust credit quality in the first half of FY25 on continued debt-reduction, equity infusion and good domestic demand, according to half-year reviews by credit rating agencies.

Crisil had an upgrade-to-downgrade ratio of 2.75 in H1FY25 compared with 1.79 in the second half of the previous fiscal, the credit rating agency said in its statement. “Rating upgrades continued to surpass downgrades, reflecting resilient domestic growth, supported by the government’s continued policy support towards infrastructure build, the revival of rural consumption demand and leaner corporate balance sheets,” said Subodh Rai, Managing Director, Crisil. The annualised upgrade rate was 14.5%, more than the 10-year average of 11%. The downgrade rate was at 5.3%, lower than the decadal average rate of 6.5%.

“The primary drivers include acquisitions by strong sponsors and lower-than-expected debt, particularly in the renewables sector, reduction in project risks as road projects achieve critical milestones, progressive order execution in construction and a healthy order book in the capital goods sector,” said Mr. Rai. The downgrades were seen in agriculture and textiles sectors on “volatile realisations and moderation in global demand,” Crisil said in its statement.

The rating agency said FMCG is expected to perform better than previous expectations due to recovering rural demand supported by monsoons and easing inflation. Automobile dealers signal high leverage because of recent inventory build up in passenger vehicles.

India Ratings numbers also showed a robust credit performance with a downgrade-to-upgrade ratio of 0.31 in the half year ending September, in fiscal 2025 as against the 0.37 in fiscal 2024. Most of the rating upgrades were due to large and medium firms improving credit profiles, despite weakness in the “median corporate performance.”

“These corporates were better placed to capture demand while continuing to deleverage their balance sheet and to an extent support through equity infusion. Important to note also is that the rating downgrades were contained, despite the marginal weakening, as there is adequate head room to sustain their credit profiles at current levels,” said India Ratings in its statement.

“Downgrades were seen primarily in sectors which were impacted by volatile raw material prices or uncertain export demand such as textiles and FMCG or were due to individual issuer-specific stress such as in services or capital goods” said Suparna Banerji, Associate Director at Ind-Ra in the statement.

Both Ind-Ra and Crisil signalled a positive outlook for H2FY25 largely led by government infrastructure spending, and improved private consumption. An expected softening in interest rates will counter the reduced corporate performance, said Ind-Ra. The credit agencies warned of a spillover effects of geopolitical risks.