Inderlok namaz incident: security remains tight, ‘peace maintained’ in area

A day after a Delhi Police sub-inspector was suspended for kicking people who were offering Namaz in north Delhi’s Inderlok, security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area, police said on Saturday.

Three companies of paramilitary forces are currently deployed on the spot. Meetings have also been held with members of peace committees in an effort to defuse the tense situation, an officer said.

The forces held a flag march in the area and requested locals not to pay heed to rumours.

“We are also keeping a tab on social media posts on the incident, and have instructed people to not indulge in any mischievous activity over the issue,” the officer added.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Parmaditya said the situation was “under control” and that the area had remained peaceful.

The incident had taken place around 2 p.m., during Friday prayers near the Inderlok metro station at the Makki Jama Masjid. A number of local residents had also used their phones to shoot footage of the policeman, Manoj Kumar Tomar, kicking and shoving people who had gathered on a section of the road to offer namaz. In the video, he can be seen stepping on the prayer mat used by the devotees, and shouting at the men to leave the area.

The incident had prompted a protest by hundreds of Inderlok residents, and sparked outrage among various sections of society, including political leaders, who condemned the act.

Mr. Tomar was posted as in-charge of the Inderlok police post, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Sarai Rohilla police station. He had been deployed at the post two months ago.

