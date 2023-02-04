‘Incidence of eye cancer is low but can lead to loss of vision, life’

February 04, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Among all forms of cancers, the incidence of eye cancer is estimated to be low, but it can result in loss of vision and life. It is curable if detected early. Spreading awareness will help in easy diagnosis and appropriate treatment of eye cancer, thus saving life and vision of a person.

Dr Swathi Kaliki, Head, Operation Eyesight Universal Institute of Eye Cancer, LV Prasad Eye Institute, said: “Whenever we are treating a patient with cancer, there are three goals that we want to achieve - first, save life, second, save the eye, and third, save the vision of the patient. Despite our best efforts to save a life in a significant percentage of patients, eye removal surgery is required. Generally, this is because the patient comes to us at an advanced stage. Eye cancer can also spread from one eye to the other eye or even to other parts of the body if not diagnosed early and treated appropriately. It is important for individuals with a family history of eye cancer to undergo routine eye screening.”