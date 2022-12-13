Inauguration of 300 bed block at MNJ Cancer Hospital in a week: Harish Rao

December 13, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A new block of 300 beds will be inaugurated at MNJ Cancer Hospital within a week, with this a total of 750 beds will be Available for cancer treatment, said Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday while conducting a monthly review meeting regarding the performance of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and MNJ Cancer Hospital.

The Minister said awareness about palliative care should be created and more services should be provided to the people. The number of camps conducted by a mobile screening bus should be increased and the services should also be provided in remote areas of Telangana as well.

The dialysis centres set up at various districts should be monitored regularly by the authorities. Awareness about organ donation was needed across the State, in case of brain dead patients, organ donation should be encouraged. “If necessary I will talk to the family of the patient and convince them for organ donation,” he said.

