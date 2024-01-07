In Maharashtra’s sugarcane belt, child marriage remains an inalienable reality

January 07, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - Beed/Osmanabad/Latur

Fifteen-year-old Savita Landge from Lahuri village in Maharashtra’s Beed district is already two months into married life. Recounting memories before her wedding, Savita says that her parents, both sugarcane cutters, would take her and her two younger brothers to the sugarcane fields, where the children would contribute to the labour by tying or cutting the crop.

“My parents wanted to marry me off as soon as I attained puberty. I am lucky that it took me two years longer than usual, because they couldn’t cobble together enough money to arrange for a wedding,” says Savita, a Class 6 dropout. “When I expressed my desire to go to school to my husband and in-laws, they dismissed the idea, asking me to focus on chores,” she adds dolefully.

This scenario of child marriage among sugarcane workers is a prevalent practice in these parts of Maharashtra, The Hindu finds after visiting 15 villages and hamlets in Beed, Latur and Osmanabad districts.

Another such example is 17-year-old Sandhya Khade, who was married at 13. Her husband, an autorickshaw driver, was 21 at the time. “Child marriage is not a strange concept. We ready ourselves for it the moment we start menstruating,” she says, expressing gratitude, meanwhile, to her parents for wedding her to an autorickshaw driver instead of a sugarcane farmer, thus freeing her from a life of endless toiling in the fields.

Sandhya’s two sisters, aged 13 and 14, are both married too. “Dowries are less for girls between the ages of 12 and 14,” Sandhya explains, adding that after that, the demand for cash, gold, or motorbikes increases.

Why the rush?

Most of the families living in this region of Marathwada migrate to the fields to cut sugarcane when the season demands. Eighteen-year-old Mayuri Subodh Kumar’s mother Bindu Datta is of the opinion, like many other parents, that it is unsafe to take unwedded girls along to the field, where scores of men work. Meanwhile, leaving them behind is risky, too, opening up chances for them to be raped, or elope with a lover, thus bringing shame on the entire family. “By marrying them off early, we avoid all those situations,” says Ms. Datta, a resident of Ambajogai in Beed district.

Her daughter Mayuri, however, has suffered all the same at the hands of this decision. Weak with anaemia and malnutrition, her first pregnancy at 13 resulted in a stillbirth, followed by two miscarriages, and finally, a daughter and a son.

Incongruent data

Data from the Ministry of Women and Child Development show that across Maharashtra, there were 13 reported instances of child marriage in 2018; 20 in 2019; 50 in 2020 and 82 in 2021. However, statistics compiled by an NGO, the Committee of Resource Organisation, show that 10 instances of child marriage took place in 2018; 30 in 2019; 45 in 2020 and 71 in 2022, in the districts of Beed and Latur alone. Meanwhile, local social workers say that unreported cases far outweigh reported ones.

Kaushalya Chandrakant Thorat, who works as a field coordinator for Navchetana Sarvangin Vikas Kendra, a grassroots NGO run by single women based in Kaij taluka in Beed, says she has to face endless opposition every time she or an NGO worker tries to stop a child marriage. Parents, she says, are terrified that if their girls are sexually violated, they will never find a husband.

President of the Rajashri Chhatrapati Sahu Maharaj Pratishthan NGO in Beed and former member of the Child Welfare Committee Tatwashil Kamble adds that a solution is needed to combat the social and economic challenges in the area. “Since 2012, we have been demanding residential hostel facilities and work opportunities in the villages, so that migration rates can come down,” he says.

Half-baked solutions

In June 2021, a chance for change finally emerged with the approval of the Sant Bhagwan Baba Government Hostel scheme by the State Cabinet, where then Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde announced that the government would sanction the construction of 82 hostels, with free food and accommodation for the children of sugarcane cutters and migrant workers. In the first phase of the scheme, ten talukas, picked across several districts, were sanctioned 20 hostels.

However, Mr. Kamble says that currently, only nine of the 12 hostels in his area are operational, and suffer from a lack of infrastructure and manpower.

“Running the hostels, which house over 500 children, with over half being girls, is difficult considering we have only two lady wardens and five male wardens. We have been requesting more in the Ustod Kamgar Mahamandal [a body set up for the welfare of sugarcane workers] meetings, but to no avail,” says Prashant Dashrath Ugale, an employee at the Social Welfare Department in Beed.

