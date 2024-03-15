ADVERTISEMENT

In a first for trans-Yamuna region, Delhi L-G approves plans to redevelop three jhuggi-jhopri clusters

March 15, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Kalandar Colony, Deepak Colony and Dilshad Vihar Colony projects to be taken up by Delhi Development Authority under Centre’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’ scheme.

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday approved plans to redevelop three jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) clusters in east Delhi housing 4,000-odd households under the Centre’s in situ rehabilitation scheme, ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’.

This will be the first in situ rehabilitation project in the entire Trans Yamuna Area (east and north-east Delhi) and the fourth such project overall in the national capital after Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony.

The three JJ clusters at Kalandar Colony, Deepak Colony and Dilshad Vihar Colony will be developed over about seven hectares and on completion, existing households in the area will be provided flats in multi-storeyed buildings with modern amenities.

Site visit

The decision comes in the wake of a visit the L-G paid to the residents of Kalandar Colony in Shahdara on March 5 at their request. Mr. Saxena said he witnessed first-hand that the area was “bereft of even basic civic amenities”.

The L-G has directed the Delhi Development Authority to present a detailed project report (DPR) along with finances involved at the earliest and proceed further. He issued specific directions to execute the project in a time-bound manner and avoid the kind of delays that have plagued similar projects in the past.

Responding to the L-G’s announcement, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in a statement said his tenure has witnessed many clusters being demolished by agencies under his supervision and by those under the Central government.

“More than 3 lakh poor residents have been rendered homeless in the last one and a half years. These people are forced to live under the flyovers and on the footpaths of Delhi. Now, under the pressure of the coming Lok Sabha elections, the L-G is trying an image makeover. However, lakhs of people who have been rendered homeless will never forgive the L-G and the Central government,” the party said in a statement.

