Important to celebrate Statehood days, says Governor R.N. Ravi

May 30, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Artists from Goa being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The Raj Bhavan is trying to create a tradition of celebrating the Statehood days of all States, Governor R.N. Ravi said during a celebration of the Foundation Day of Goa on Tuesday.

“Our country is vast and diverse. It so happens that in our day-to-day life, we remain largely ignorant of the cultural richness of the country. An occasion like this offers us an opportunity to celebrate and know the people, the land, the customs, the culture, and the cuisine,” said Mr. Ravi, adding that even 400 years of Portuguese invasion did not erase the culture of Goa.

Addressing a gathering at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said, “Today, Goa is a vibrant place. The people are vibrant as ever. And they are marching ahead to make the country the greatest ever in its journey to become atmanirbhar by 2047.”

Dr. Dinesh Nayak, vice-president, Samyukta Gowda Saraswata (SGS) Sabha, recalled prominent Konkani personalities such as N.J. Kamath IAS, former Director-General of Police K.R. Shenai, retired Justice K.P. Lakshmana Rao and others who made a mark in Tamil Nadu. “We Konkani-speaking SGS Sabha members have integrated ourselves with the citizens of Tamil Nadu and its vibrant culture, and we thank the State for accepting us,” he said. Members of the sabha presented its centenary books to the Governor.

Cultural performances were held at the event. Mr. Ravi felicitated the performers.

