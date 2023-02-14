IMA Telangana to adopt 400 villages for improving healthcare accessibility

February 14, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Telangana State has called on their 19,000 members from across the State to adopt a village/urban slum/industrial area under ‘Aao Gaon Chale’ programme to improve the accessibility of health services to the underprivileged. In the next two quarters, about 400 villages will be adopted, said IMA members. In this regard, IMA Karimnagar branch has adopted 30 villages and the 75 IMA branches are in the initial stages of adopting a minimum of five villages under their limits.

Under this programme, the IMA after adopting the villages will conduct a health profile to understand the demographic profile of the people. Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, chairman, Public Health and Community Service Committee from IMA Telangana said, “We will be identifying the prevalent diseases in the location and figure out the ones which are preventable and those which need treatment. The focus will be given for prevention so that the wellness of the population is sustainable and long term. The purpose of the camp is to help the poor and needy in the villages, in a way it will also help reduce the burden on the government.”

During the course of the programme, a monthly camp will be held in order to conduct regular checks, especially for the elderly people and monitor their blood pressure and diabetes levels. In terms of adolescents, anaemia prevalence will be focussed. Addressing menstruation in rural areas will be one of the key goals of the camp.

Dr B N Rao, president of IMA Telangana said that the State branch is desirous of participating actively in building ‘Swasth Telangana’. We will be addressing health disparities which involve targeting resources and services to the population that are most in need, including women, children and marginalised communities. “Our doctors will address environmental health hazards such as air and water pollution, especially during specific seasons to improve public health outcomes. The IMA is also educating its own members on the latest developments in healthcare and encouraging them to adopt best practices in their work. IMA through its Continuing Medical Education (CME) is building a strong health workforce by investing in education, training and professional development for healthcare workers to ensure that the public has access to proper services.”