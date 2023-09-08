ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal dealer of explosives arrested

September 08, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Police found explosives during a routine vehicle search, which led to the person selling explosives without proper permissions

The Hindu Bureau

Yadagirigutta police unearthed a large store of unlicenced explosives while conducting regular vehicle checking on Friday morning.

While conducting a vehicle check at 7 a.m., the police stopped one 30-year-old Dumpa Vinod on his motorcycle and during the search of his vehicle, they found six gelatin sticks and five detonators.

Gelatin sticks are cheap explosive materials used by industries for the purpose of mining and construction related work, like building structures, roads, rails and tunnels etc. They cannot be used without a detonator, the police explained.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After questioning Mr. Vinod was brought to the police station and he confessed that one 30-year-old Shivaratri Mahesh, a resident of Bhongir rural mandal, had sold him the explosives. When the police team went to the residence of Mr. Shivaratri Mahesh, they found 239 gelatin sticks and 666 detonators, which were also seized.

The police have registered a case under Sections 286 and 336 of IPC and 9B(1)(b) of Section 5 of Explosives Substance Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US