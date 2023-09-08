HamberMenu
Illegal dealer of explosives arrested

Police found explosives during a routine vehicle search, which led to the person selling explosives without proper permissions

September 08, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Yadagirigutta police unearthed a large store of unlicenced explosives while conducting regular vehicle checking on Friday morning.

While conducting a vehicle check at 7 a.m., the police stopped one 30-year-old Dumpa Vinod on his motorcycle and during the search of his vehicle, they found six gelatin sticks and five detonators.

Gelatin sticks are cheap explosive materials used by industries for the purpose of mining and construction related work, like building structures, roads, rails and tunnels etc. They cannot be used without a detonator, the police explained.

After questioning Mr. Vinod was brought to the police station and he confessed that one 30-year-old Shivaratri Mahesh, a resident of Bhongir rural mandal, had sold him the explosives. When the police team went to the residence of Mr. Shivaratri Mahesh, they found 239 gelatin sticks and 666 detonators, which were also seized.

The police have registered a case under Sections 286 and 336 of IPC and 9B(1)(b) of Section 5 of Explosives Substance Act.

