IIT-Delhi student found dead in hostel; suicide suspected

February 17, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

A 24-year-old student, Sanjay Nerkar, studying at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is suspected to have died by suicide on Friday, the police said.

According to a senior officer, a PCR call was received after family members reached out to a friend of the deceased to check on him.

“The family had been trying to contact the deceased, but was unable to get through. That is when they called his friend, who found his hostel room locked upon reaching the site,” the officer said, adding that Nerkar resided at the Dronacharya Hostel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we saw that the door was locked, we asked the hostel guard to try to break the door lock, after which we saw his [the deceased’s] body hanging,” added the friend, who wishes to remain anonymous.

The alleged suicide of Nerkar, who was pursuing an M.Tech degree at the Department of Material Science and Engineering, remains a mystery for his friends. “He maintained excellent grades. In the past, we have seen some people take extreme measures if they were lagging academically, but Sanjay always kept up good grades,” his friend said.

The police is investigating the matter further to ascertain the cause of death.

The Dean of Student Affairs at IIT-Delhi expressed his “deepest condolences” for the incident. “While Nerkar’s untimely demise is extremely difficult for everyone to process, it is unimaginable for his family. This challenging time re-emphasises the constant need for us to be there for each other. You are also requested to please utilise any of the multiple counselling avenues in our system if you need help in coping with this tragedy,” he said in an email sent to all students.

Nerkar’s death is the fourth suicide in the IIT-D campus in the last seven months.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dheeraj Singh, an IIT alumnus working on suicide prevention in higher education, said that IITs have a chronically 34% higher suicide death rate compared to other colleges in India and abroad. “There must be an immediate policy level response to the growing mental health crisis in the premier institutes,” added Mr. Singh.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.