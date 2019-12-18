New Articles

If you are rock, we are like little rats that can nibble through it

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday described the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as “unconstitutional, undemocratic, unethical and illegal”, as she hit the streets for the third consecutive day against the Act and targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his “firm like a rock” comment.

“If you are like a rock... we are like little rats, we will nibble through it,” she said. The BJP leadership should not commit the mistake of “underestimating” her.

