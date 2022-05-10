New Articles

ICICI Bank signs MoU with British bank Santander UK

ICICI Bank said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Santander UK Plc, a British bank, for collaboration towards the banking requirements of U.K. corporates operating in India. 

As per the MoU, ICICI Bank will provide banking solutions across trade, cross-border payments, supply chain, treasury solutions and retail banking to the U.K. corporates operating in India.  Santander UK will support Indian corporates and new-age businesses for their banking requirements in the U.K. 

The U.K. is the sixth largest investor in India’s economy with cumulative FDI inflows of $31.7 billion, contributing 6% to India’s total FDI inflows.


