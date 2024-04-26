Ice-cream vendor stabbed near India Gate; ‘love triangle’ suspected motive

April 26, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - New Delhi

An ice-cream vendor was stabbed to death near India Gate, said the police on Thursday, adding that initial investigation suggests that the motive behind the crime is suspected to be related to a love triangle.

The incident, which took place at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, occurred when the accused, Ajay alias Akshay, stabbed 25-year-old Prabhat multiple times near his ice-cream cart at C-Hexagon in India Gate. The police were informed of the crime by passers-by, who saw the bleeding body of the victim at the scene.

After forming 12 teams and analysing footage from multiple CCTV cameras, the accused was nabbed, said DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla.

“Ajay was arrested within eight hours from Noida in the early hours of Thursday. Soon after, the woman involved in the love triangle was also placed under arrested on grounds of co-conspiring to murder the victim,” said DCP Mahla.

The senior police officer added that while two cell phones belonging to the victim were recovered from the possession of the accused, the knife with which the crime was committed is yet to be located.

Primary investigation has suggested that both the victim, Prabhas, and the accused, Ajay, were in a relationship with a teenage girl living in south Delhi.

“During interrogation, Ajay confessed to killing Prabhat, and revealed that he was introduced to Prabhat by her as she wanted to get rid of him,” another police official said.

The victim, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, was residing in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, and would sell ice-cream on his cart in south and New Delhi, police said. The accused, Ajay, hailed from U.P.’s Gonda, and worked in a tent house in Noida.