Ice-cream vendor stabbed multiple times in north Delhi

February 28, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - New Delhi

A 25-year-old ice-cream vendor was stabbed multiple times near north Delhi’s Chandni Chowk on Wednesday, the police said.

According to an officer, a PCR call was received at 1.25 a.m. at the Kotwali police station regarding the incident at Nai Sarak.

Upon reaching the spot, police teams found that the victim had been rushed to LNJP Hospital, having sustained multiple injuries to his back, hip and thigh. An officer added that the victim was in no fit condition to give a statement to the police, since he was highly intoxicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

After scanning CCTV footage, police have deduced that the attackers came on a two-wheeler. “It came to our notice that two or three days ago, the victim was involved in a scuffle with another ice-cream vendor. The enmity angle is being verified and legal action will be taken after recording the victim’s statement,” an officer said, adding that a probe has been launched.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.