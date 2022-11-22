  1. EPaper
I-T teams raid residence and offices of Malla Reddy, relatives

November 22, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force deployed outside the residence of Minister for Labour Ch Malla Reddy and his close family members while Income Tax officials were conducting a raid in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force deployed outside the residence of Minister for Labour Ch Malla Reddy and his close family members while Income Tax officials were conducting a raid in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Sleuths of the Income Tax department on Tuesday conducted raids at the offices and residence of Labour Minister Malla Reddy in and around Hyderabad. The officials were reportedly investigating the records of the number of educational institutions belonging to him and his relatives. About 50 teams of the IT department began the searches on Tuesday morning in the city and also at various places in Medchal Malkajgiri district. 

Sources said that the raids were conducted in connection with the inappropriate allocation of convener quota seats of his medical colleges and the officials were investigating the bank accounts used for the transactions of these seats. It was pointed out that Malla Reddy’s brother Gopal Reddy was also under the scanner of the officials on Tuesday. Gopal Reddy is the chairman of CMR group of institutions. Apart from this, searches were also held at residences of close family members of the Minister.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said “If there is any enmity, it should be handled politically, this targeted attack by the Central government is not correct. Such practices of sending Central agencies behind people was never practised in this country. We are not scared of this, we will fight this and seek people’s mandate”

