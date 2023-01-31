HamberMenu
I-T officials raid Vasudha Pharma offices in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

January 31, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Income Tax officials on Tuesday conducted raids at premises belonging to Vasudha Pharma Chemical Limited in Hyderabad. Six teams of I-T officials conducted searches at 50 places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with regards to funds diversion.

The raids began early morning at the company headquarters located in Vengal Rao Nagar along with other offices in Kavuri Hills, Jeedimetla and other locations. Searches were also conducted at the residences of CEO M.V. Rama Raju, Executive Directors M.A.S. Raju and M. Anand along with other top management of Vasudha Pharma. Sources say that the raids were conducted pertaining to the company’s funds being diverted to real estate business. Some organisations allegedly related to Vasudha Pharma are said to be involved in the real estate business.

