HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I-Day: Delhi Metro to start early; parking at stations after 2 p.m.

After 6 a.m. on August 15, the trains will run as per their normal schedule: DMRC

August 13, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 a.m., the DMRC said in a post on X.

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 a.m., the DMRC said in a post on X. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Metro services will begin from 5 a.m. on August 15 to facilitate passengers attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Saturday.

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 a.m., the DMRC said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

After 6 a.m., the trains will run as per their normal timetable, it added. However, parking facilities will not be available at metro stations from 6 a.m. on August 14 till 2 p.m. on August 15 keeping in view security measures for Independence Day, the post said.

Related Topics

Delhi / public transport / public holiday / Independence Day / Delhi Metro / mass transit

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.