I-Day: Delhi Metro to start early; parking at stations after 2 p.m.

August 13, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Metro services will begin from 5 a.m. on August 15 to facilitate passengers attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Saturday.

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 a.m., the DMRC said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

After 6 a.m., the trains will run as per their normal timetable, it added. However, parking facilities will not be available at metro stations from 6 a.m. on August 14 till 2 p.m. on August 15 keeping in view security measures for Independence Day, the post said.