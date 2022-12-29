Hyderabad second most expensive residential market in India

December 29, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A household in Hyderabad needs to spend 30 % of its earnings as EMI to own a housing unit when compared to 53% in Mumbai and 22% in Ahmedabad, says Knight Frank in its annual proprietary study — the Affordability Index 2022.

Hyderabad is the second most expensive residential market in the country, notes the study. From 53 % in 2011, the home purchase affordability index improved to 34 % in 2019. With the advent of pandemic in early 2020, the affordability index further improved to 28 % in 2021. With the increase in repo rate in 2022 and consequent increase in home loan rates, along with increase in residential prices, the affordability index of Hyderabad currently stands at 30 %.

Mumbai stands first with 53 % affordability index, followed by Hyderabad at 30 %, NCR at 29 %, Bengaluru and Chennai both at 27 %, Pune and Kolkata at 25 % and Ahmedabad at 22 %.

The Knight Frank Affordability Index indicates the proportion of income that a household requires, to fund the monthly instalment (EMI) of a housing unit in a particular city. So, a Knight Frank Affordability index level of 40% for a city implies that on an average, households in that city need to spend 40% of their income to fund the EMI of housing loan for that unit. An EMI/ Income ratio over 50% is considered unaffordable as it is the limit beyond which banks rarely underwrite mortgage.

Chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India Shishir Baijal said: “Despite the rise in repo rate by 225 BPS in 2022 and the increase in prices, home affordability has only marginally reduced by 100 to 200 BPS in major cities. The severity of the impact of rise in home loan rates and in prices on the affordability index has been cushioned by a rise in incomes and growth in GDP, helping the residential market maintain its momentum.”

Knight Frank’s affordability index has shown a marginal worsening in affordability levels for the first time in 10 years. Affordability levels had improved even during the pandemic impacted years of 2020 and 2021 as residential price growth was subdued and the government aggressively cut policy rates to increase liquidity in the highly stressed economic environment.