Hyderabad recorded Private Equity investments of USD 2854 million during 2011-2022: Knight Frank India

December 20, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad has recorded private equity investments of USD 2854 million during 2011-2022 period. The city accounted for more than 5 % of the total PE investment recorded in India during the 11 year period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knight Frank India in its latest research report ‘Investments in Real Estate; Trends in Private Equity Investments in India 2022’ cited that office sector leads the PE investments in the city with a total of USD 2081 million followed by the residential sector with USD 476 million, retail sector with USD 197 million and warehousing sector with USD 100 million. Residential sector registered the maximum number of deals in Hyderabad – 16 deals during 2011-2022 period. Deals in office, retail and warehousing sectors were recorded at 14, 2 and 1 respectively.

The total private equity investments in the Indian real estate sector stood at USD 54.8 billion through 659 deals from 2011-2022. Apart from the slump in investments observed in 2020 due to the onset of COVID-19, PE investments in real estate have remained strong in the last decade, with average investments of USD 4.6 billion per year. In 2022, Indian real estate recorded PE investments amounting to USD 5134 million through 29 deals across office, warehousing, residential and retail sectors. On an annual comparative, Due to rising inflation, higher interest rates and geopolitical unrest, investors turned more cautious in 2022, which resulted in decline of PE investments in India.

From 2011 to 2022, the Indian real estate sector observed exits to the tune of USD 9.8 billion from 250 deals across all sectors. Hyderabad recorded exits to the tune of USD 90 million. Among other major cities, Mumbai, Bengaluru and NCR jointly contributed 86 % to total exits. The individual contribution of these cities stood at 46, 27 and 13 percent respectively.