Hyderabad ranks fifth in total residential unit sales: Knight Frank

January 10, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The city of Hyderabad stands fifth out of eight cities in terms of total residential units being sold in India from January to December 2022.

Knight Frank India in its report said that a total of 31,046 residential units were sold in Hyderabad in 2022. Mumbai topped the list with 85,169 units sold followed by 58,460 units in NCR, 53,363 in Bengaluru, 43,410 in Pune, 14,248 in Chennai, 14,062 in Ahmedabad and 12,909 in Kolkata.

The year 2022 can be considered a watershed year for the residential sector across the top eight cities of India as after a significant period of decline, there was a substantial rise in sales. Annual sales that saw a rise of 34 % year on year with sales of 312,666 units recorded a 9 year high.

The office sector in India saw a strong recovery in demand despite the geopolitical changes, recording gross office leasing of 51.6 million square feet, a rise of 36 % from the previous year. This is historically the second best year for office transaction volume with the peak achieved in 2019. New completions have also seen a rise in 2022 with 49.4 million square feet new office space delivered recording a 28 % increase. Bengaluru with 15.6 million square feet, followed by Hyderabad with 11.2 million square feet and NCR with 7.9 million square feet were the top markets to receive new office spaces.

Chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India Shishir Baijal said: “For the first time in over a decade we have seen simultaneous growth in all major real estate segments. Factors like change in attitude towards ownership, return to work and increased hiring and proliferation of e-commerce etc, backed by economic stability allowed India’s real estate sector to benefit in 2022. The pace of growth is largely expected to remain in the new year owing to continued domestic economic growth. Having said that, India will have to remain cautious of the global geopolitical and economic challenges as that can cast a shadow on the pace of growth for the country.”