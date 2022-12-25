Hyderabad lagging behind in precaution dose numbers

December 25, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Though Telangana is leading the country in administering the precaution dose to its population, the capital city is still low on numbers. In Hyderabad, a total of 6.04 lakh people have taken the precaution dose. The total vaccinations taken in Hyderabad is 79 lakh, out of which first dose has been taken by 39.6 lakh people and second dose by 33.3 lakh people.

A total of 47.6 percent of the population of Telangana has taken the precaution dose while the national average is only 23.8 percent.

According to the Cowin dashboard, the highest precaution doses taken in the State are in Sangareddy district with 13.3 lakh doses being administered to the people. The district has seen a total of 42.4 lakh vaccinations, out of which first dose has been taken by 14.2 lakh people and second dose by 14.9 lakh people. Medchal stands at second highest with 10.1 lakh followed by Rangareddy at 6.9 lakh, Nalgonda at 6.43 lakh and Hyderabad at 6.04 lakh precaution dose administrations.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr Kiran Madala, ICMR certified researcher from Hyderabad said, “People, especially those with existing co-morbidities, should step forward and take the precaution dose as they are among the ‘high-risk’ population. In terms of health parameters also, Hyderabad has the highest population of ‘high-risk’ people in the whole State. It is not a good indication for a city like Hyderabad to be lagging behind, people should get motivated and take the booster dose as soon as possible.”

Ever since the reports of the COVID crisis in China broke out, the State has witnessed a rise in people taking the precaution dose. On December 18, only 10 people had taken the dose, the number went up to 670 on December 19. It was 593 on December 20, and 646 on December 21. The number went up to 1,631 on December 22, and 2,267 on December 23 and precaution doses on December 24 were 3,380.

Talking about the situation in China and how it can affect India, Dr Kiran stated that the kind of wave pattern in China may not be a problem for India as we have already been exposed to Omicron in January this year. The circulating variants in China have been circulating across the world for a long time and there is still every possibility that a new variant can evolve, so we need to be careful. As of now, there is no vaccine rolled out related to the Omicron variant; in a few months pharma companies might roll out vaccines which will be effective against the variant.