Hyderabad hospital introduces robotic technology for knee replacement surgeries

March 30, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

City-based Star Hospital on Thursday announced the introduction of VELYS Robotic Assisted Solution, an advanced technology for knee replacement procedures. The new technology will allow for a personalised surgical plan for accurate and customised knee replacement surgery.

The system, made by DePuy Synthes, the orthopaedic wing of Johnson & Johnson, uses AI-based technology to empower surgeons to deliver tailor-made knee replacements with minimal invasion.

Dr. Neelam V. Ramana Reddy, consultant orthopaedic and joint-replacement surgeon, Star Hospitals, said, “During the procedure, the surgeon uses the robotic arm of VELYS system to make precise cuts and positioning of the implant, resulting in more accuracy. We are confident that it will provide our patients with the most accurate and customised treatment possible.”

The robotic system gives surgeons the control they are used to, adapts to their workflow and reduces procedural steps without the increased risk of damage to the soft tissue envelope, Dr. Reddy added.