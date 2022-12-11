Hyderabad CP exercises power as Additional District Magistrate to ensure ‘public peace’

December 11, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand exercised his power as Additional District Magistrate (Executive) and conducted proceedings under Section 107 of the CrPC. The powers were exercised for the first time in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate to maintain peace and good behaviour.

Mr.Anand examined the information placed before him by SHO of Rein Bazar Police Station relating to a dispute between two groups over a piece of property. One group was led by Abdul Basith and four others, while the other group was led by Abdul Rawoof, a history-sheeter.

The commissioner examined the facts presented by the SHO as well as the two parties. Thereafter, he ordered each group to execute a bond of ₹25,000 with two sureties and adjourned the matter to December 23.

The hearing took place at the court hall of Additional District Magistrate specifically set up for the purpose. Mr.Anand stated that 107 CrPC proceedings are a useful tool to control rival groups who disturb public peace, and that the power of the police commissioner can be exercised in an effective manner to ensure peace.