Hyderabad cab drivers launch ‘Low Fare, No Air’ campaign seek remunerative fare to airport

September 04, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a bid to champion equitable pricing, cab drivers in Hyderabad have kickstarted the ‘Low Fare, No Air’ initiative, demanding increased fares for airport rides.

This campaign was launched on Monday by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and it accompanied an apology to the customers. “The drivers empathise with their passengers, acknowledging the inconvenience of enduring long queues and extended waiting times at the airport, all while grappling with the challenges posed by meagre airport fares,” the TGPWU said as part of the campaign.

For drivers shuttling passengers from Hyderabad city to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), bookings typically yield a amount ranging from ₹300 to ₹600. After dropping the passenger at the airport, drivers face a waiting period spanning 2 to 4 hours before securing another booking, which gets them another ₹500. Compounding their difficulties, these drivers are further burdened by a 30% commission imposed by the cab aggregator companies. “With such diminished earnings, it becomes a challenge for us to meet our rental and EMI obligations. We expect our drivers to earn ₹1200 for every 25-30 kilometre so that we have sufficient money in hand after the 30% deduction,” emphasised Shaik Salauddin of the TGPWU.

ADVERTISEMENT

A government order from the Transport, Roads, and Buildings department of the Government of Telangana, issued in December 2022, fixed fares for hiring prepaid taxis at the airport. These fares commence at an average of ₹21 per kilometre during the day and ₹25 during night time. Salauddin questioned why similar planning couldn’t be extended to drivers affiliated with cab aggregator companies.

Highlighting the stark difference in pricing, one example showcased a passenger who booked a prepaid taxi managed by the Cyberabad Traffic Police for a 41 to 45-kilometer journey from RGI Airport to Amberpet, with a total fare of ₹1163. In contrast, a regular cab booking for the same route would cost between ₹500 and ₹700, according to a cab driver.

The consequences of these hardships are evident in the diminishing pool of drivers willing to accept airport rides, which currently stands at 5000. Many drivers have refrained from these airport rides, sparking widespread consumer complaints about the scarcity of cab drivers on airport routes. Salauddin added that the ‘Low Fare, No Air’ campaign has already garnered support from 2500 drivers.

TGPWU members have made numerous proposals to the GMR authorities, but all have gone in vain. “Through the #LowFareNoAir campaign, we are sending a stern warning to airport authorities, cautioning that if the issue is not promptly addressed, the campaign may escalate to the point where cab drivers cease to operate airport routes altogether,” added Salauddin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.