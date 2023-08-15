Hyderabad-based NGO aims to offer affordable healthcare in Telangana’s rural, semi-urban areas

August 15, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In India, healthcare costs are notably one-tenth lower than those in developed nations. Despite this cost advantage, a significant disparity exists between the number of individuals seeking medical attention at private versus government hospitals. Addressing this issue, Hyderabad-based Nirmaan NGO has launched the WhiteCoats Family Clinic, offering healthcare services at substantially subsidised rates.

The initiative is the result of a collaboration between Nirmaan and ValueMomentum, aligned with the latter’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mission. The partnership seeks to enhance healthcare accessibility in rural and semi-urban areas, with a particular emphasis on primary care and diagnostic services. The scarcity of primary and specialised healthcare facilities in such regions primarily stems from a lack of providers, said Mayur Patnala, Nirmaan’s founder and CEO.

The maiden WhiteCoats clinic was established three years ago at Thumkunta, followed by the launch of a second clinic at Quthbullapur on Tuesday. The clinic boasts of a comprehensive array of amenities, including a diagnostic laboratory, emergency services, day-care facilities and a pharmacy. The clinic’s staff comprises a doctor, a lab technician, a nurse, and a receptionist. The doctor is availability from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (morning session) and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the evening session.

While the immediate focus is on catering to urban clusters, upcoming plans include the establishment of a clinic in the Borabanda slums. Additionally, Nirmaan’s Dr. Rajesh envisions the establishment of eight more clinics within the next three years. Notably, the clinic dedicates Fridays for free OPD services and extends free treatment to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

As part of the programme, the Nirmaan team conducts multi-speciality health camps with the help of nine speciality doctors in slums with the aim of making anaemia-free communities. The team will take the consent of 100 women and run a three months programme where they will provide them with nutrition supplies and medicines to improve their haemoglobin levels, said Dr Rajesh.

The programme also includes a mobile medical unit that will cover 20 locations each month, conducting screenings for various health conditions and providing proactive health plans for the screened population. Beyond the current scope, Nirmaan intends to shift its attention towards extending similar services to rural and tribal regions within the state in the future.

The WhiteCoats clinic operates on a tiered pricing structure, charging ₹100 for general OP (outpatient), ₹80 for a complete blood profile (CBP), ₹120 for a lipid profile, ₹200 for body fluid analysis, ₹200 for semen analysis, and ₹3,500 for a biopsy. All these fees are significantly subsidised to cater to the needs of the local community residing in the clinic’s vicinity.