March 11, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), on the occasion of World Glaucoma Week, will be hosting activities to spread awareness on early detection and treatment of vision-threatening eye disease glaucoma.

An awareness walk would be organised on Sunday morning, starting from LVPEI’s Banjara Hills campus. On March 15, a live patient interactive programme would be organised, wherein people can send their queries and get answers from specialists. The forum would be conducted in six languages—Telugu, Bengali, English, Hindi, Kannada and Odia.

Glaucoma mostly affects people beyond the age of 40 years, especially those who have high myopia or are diabetic (one in eight people above 40 years of age are at risk for glaucoma). Those having a family history of glaucoma or those who have sustained eye injuries or have undergone eye surgeries are also vulnerable to developing glaucoma. They should get their eyes checked annually to rule out glaucoma.

Glaucoma consultant, LVPEI, Dr. Siddharth Dikshit said, “Patients who present in early stages have no visual disability and can lead completely normal life. A basic eye examination for glasses (undilated eye examination) cannot detect glaucoma. Only a comprehensive eye examination, which includes an eye pressure check, dilated fundus examination and a gonioscopy (in certain cases), can help detect glaucoma early.”