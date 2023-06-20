ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Air Cargo gets WHO certification

June 20, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo has been certified with World Health Organisation’s Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification and has been accredited under the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations Programme (ISAGO).

The certification covers areas of the product lifecycle of healthcare products, particularly human pharmaceuticals and active ingredients that arise around storage and transportation activities. The certification has identified GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo as a competent and reliable partner for pharmaceuticals logistics in India.

CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited Pradeep Panicker said GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo focussed relentlessly on capacity expansion and delivering excellent service.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US